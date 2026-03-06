Iran has lost 60% of its missile launchers, according to Israeli military — TV

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. Iran has lost approximately 60% of its missile launchers and air defense systems during recent military operations conducted by the United States and Israel, Israeli television channel I24 has citing unnamed officials as saying.

The broadcaster reported that this information was disclosed during a meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet on the evening of March 5. Security sources within the channel indicated that the Israeli military is satisfied with the progress of the operation and that coordination with the United States remains strong.

Additionally, military sources from I24 revealed that Israeli forces plan to continue striking targets in Iran for "at least another week" before scaling back the intensity of their attacks. Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that the US military had destroyed 60% of Iran's missile stockpiles and 64% of its launchers.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.