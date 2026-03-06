US president seeks to prevent 'another Khamenei' from coming to power in Iran

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he would like to work with the Iranians on choosing their country’s new leader.

"One of the things I’m going to be asking for is the ability to work with them on choosing a new leader. <...> I’m not going through this to end up with another Khamenei. I want to be involved in the selection. They can select, but we have to make sure it’s somebody that’s reasonable to the United States," Trump told Time Magazine.

On March 4, Mahmoud Rajabi, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, said that the body had begun work to select the next supreme leader and that the final decision would be announced by its secretariat.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, hitting targets in Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Iranian leadership were killed in strikes on the country.