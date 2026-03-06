Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon up to 123, 683 injured — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, March 6. /TASS/. Since the onset of renewed military escalation in the region, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in at least 123 fatalities in Lebanese territory, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry's statement on X.

The ministry reported that, over the past 24 hours, the death toll has risen from 103 to 123, while the number of injured has increased from 638 to 683. Medical personnel on the ground emphasized that rescue operations are still underway at the bombing sites, and the figures are likely to rise as efforts continue.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Interior Ministry has reported that more than 100,000 residents from the southern regions have fled their homes due to the ongoing hostilities.