Israel carries out 26 waves of strikes on Beirut suburb since start of operation

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. Israel has carried out 26 waves of strikes on Beirut's southern suburb of Dahieh, where the Hezbollah movement is based, since the start of its operation in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

According to the army, last night’s strikes hit a command center and a drone storage site.

Northern Israel came under fire from Lebanon early on March 2. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying that projectiles had been launched at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. After the attack, the Israeli Air Force started to carry out massive strikes on Lebanese territory. Later, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced the start of an offensive operation against Hezbollah, which he said could last for days.