Rocket attacks kill 12 people in Israel since February 28 — Israel Defense Forces

TEL AVIV, March 5. /TASS/. Rocket attacks have killed twelve people in Israel since February 28, Anna Ukolova, an official representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), told TASS on the site of an Iranian rocket debris fall.

"One person was killed in Tel Aviv and nine people were killed in Beit Shemesh. Two people were killed on their way to the bomb shelters," she said.

"The main damage at the moment is to civilian targets, such as here, a normal residential neighborhood in Tel Aviv. Similarly, there was a strike on a residential neighborhood in the city of Beit Shemesh. Nine people were killed there. At the moment, this is the biggest tragedy of the last week."