UAE mediates exchange of 5,355 POWs between Russia, Ukraine — MFA

DOHA, March 5. /TASS/. The total number of prisoners of war exchanged between Russia and Ukraine with mediation by the United Arab Emirates has reached 5,355, the UAE Foreign Ministry said following another successful humanitarian operation.

"The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts conducted jointly with the United States between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 400 captives - 200 from each side - bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE-mediated efforts to 5,355," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the latest exchange is the 19th case of successful mediation efforts by Abu Dhabi since the beginning of the crisis. Emirati diplomats thanked Moscow and Kiev for cooperation, noting that it reflects the parties’ trust in the UAE’s efforts to help find ways to resolve the conflict.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that 200 Russian servicemen had been returned from Kiev-controlled territory in exchange for 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The released servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance, the ministry added. They will be later transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities of the Defense Ministry.