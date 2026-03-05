Iran to respond to US ‘on ground’ in event of ground operation, Iran’s envoy tells TASS

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The US will get bogged down in a quagmire from which it will not be able to escape if it launches a ground operation, Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"I think it will not be so good, but we are ready for it. If the Americans carry out a ground operation, we will be able to respond to their aggression on the ground," the diplomat said.

Jalali said the US is carrying out "air strikes from a distance, but a ground operation must be ‘face to face’. The entire Iranian people will resist and fight them. We have sufficient good and strong means to repel them. They will get bogged down in such a quagmire that they will not be able to get out.".