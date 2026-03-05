CIA preparations for operation against Iran's leadership began in June 2025 — portal

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. US preparations for an operation to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei began after the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, the French portal Intelligence Online reported.

According to the publication, following Operation Midnight Hammer, during which American B-2 stealth bombers attacked Iranian facilities, the CIA and other US intelligence agencies significantly expanded their intelligence coverage of the region. Initially, their main task was to assess the damage caused.

The portal notes that tensions arose between the US agencies at the initial stage. Leaks from the US Defense Intelligence Agency and its Underground Facility Analysis Center contradicted President Donald Trump's public statements about completely destroying the Iranian nuclear program.

Subsequently, US intelligence officials devoted colossal resources to tracking Ali Khamenei's movements using human and technical intelligence to provide the White House with options for further action. This work was conducted in close coordination with Israeli intelligence agencies and despite the Iranian government's crackdown on foreign intelligence networks. These months-long efforts culminated in the raid on the residence of the Iranian Supreme Leader on February 28.

Furthermore, several days before the assassination, the CIA launched an intensive psychological warfare campaign. The agency published a special video in Farsi on the social media site X, offering potential Iranian rebels instructions on how to establish safe contact with US intelligence.