Hungary wants to receive guarantees of oil, gas supplies from Russia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, March 4. /TASS/. Hungary expects to get guarantees of oil and gas supplies from Russia at the earlier price and in earlier agreed volumes, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said when arriving in Moscow.

"I am here to get the guarantee that oil and natural gas required to provide for energy security of our country will be supplied to Hungary at the unchanged price, despite the changed conditions and the global energy crisis," he said.

"If we receive this guarantee today, there will only be one task left-to ensure that these oil and natural gas volumes indeed come to Hungary," Szijjarto told M1 television from the Russian capital. "If we receive this guarantee today, there will be one task left — to ensure that these oil and natural gas volumes indeed come to Hungary," he noted.

Armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East jeopardize energy security of Hungary because they make oil and gas deliveries to Europe and other regions of the world more difficult, the minister said. "Hungary faces a number of problems in the energy sphere in the current extremely unstable situation in the international security sphere," Szijjarto added.