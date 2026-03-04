No risk of radioactive release in Iran — IAEA

VIENNA, March 4. /TASS/. There is currently no risk of radioactive release in Iran, because the facilities where radioactive materials are stored have not been damaged, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said after analyzing the satellite images at its disposal.

"Based on analysis of latest available satellite imagery, IAEA sees no damage to facilities containing nuclear material in Iran and therefore no radiological release risk at this time. Near Isfahan nuclear site, damage is visible at two buildings. No additional impact detected at Natanz after previously reported damage at entrances, and no impact at other nuclear sites, including Bushehr NPP," the agency said on X.