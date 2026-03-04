EC puts pressure on Ukraine to restart supplies over Druzhba pipeline — Fico

BRATISLAVA, March 4. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) recognized that Slovakia and Hungary were right in seeking after the restart of oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline and puts pressure on Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters.

"Everyone understood that Slovakia and Hungary were right because the Druzhba pipeline is the sole option of providing Europe with oil. It was enough that Qatar halted liquefied natural gas supplies and anxiety occurred in the Strait of Hormuz, and now everyone immediately looks at Druzhba with hope," the prime minister said.

"I am glad that not only we struggle for the restart of oil supplies! We evidence pressure [on Ukraine] from the EC side," he added.