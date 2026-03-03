No casualties, damage reported after earthquake in Sochi, mayor says

SOCHI, March 3. /TASS/. No casualties or destruction have been reported following the earthquake in Russia’s Black Sea city of Sochi, and the resort's infrastructure is operating normally, Mayor Andrey Proshunin said.

According to data from the Sochi authorities, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 occurred at 3:09 p.m. Moscow time (12:09 p.m. GMT) today, with its epicenter located 23 km offshore from Sochi.

"There are no casualties or damage, the entire infrastructure of the resort is operating normally," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.