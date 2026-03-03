Israeli Air Force destroys building housing Hezbollah radio station

BEIRUT, March 3. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked targets belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Beirut, a source in the civil defense service told TASS.

According to his information, the planes struck a building housing the Al Nour radio station, which belongs to Hezbollah.

"There were several more powerful explosions on the southern outskirts," the source said. "Ambulances and fire trucks are now heading to the bombed areas," he added.

Earlier, residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut received a warning from the Israeli army to evacuate areas that would be targeted by airstrikes.