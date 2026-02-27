Pakistani army targets only military sites in Afghanistan — spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, February 27. /TASS/. Pakistani forces carried out strikes exclusively on Afghanistan’s military targets, said General Ahmed Chaudhry, the Director of the Public Relations Directorate of Pakistan's Defense Ministry.

According to him, the Pakistani military had identified 22 military sites in the provinces of Kandahar, Kabul, Paktia, Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktika. "All these targets were very carefully selected based on intelligence. They are military targets and great care was exercised so that there is no civilian collateral damage," Chaudhry said at a press conference.

On the evening of February 26, fighting resumed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Kabul said that it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Islamabad reported that more than 274 Afghan soldiers were killed and about 115 pieces of military equipment were destroyed during the Pakistani armed forces' operations. On the morning of February 27, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced the end of the operation, reporting the deaths of 55 Pakistani servicemen and the capture of two bases and 19 border posts.