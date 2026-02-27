Slovak PM not ruling out deliberate damage of Druzhba pipeline by Ukraine in future

BRATISLAVA, February 27. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico does not rule out a deliberate damage of the Druzhba oil pipeline by Ukraine in the future.

"The oil pipeline is not damaged," Fico told reporters. "However, it remains possible that it can be damaged deliberately today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, just as the Nord Stream was destroyed. No doubt, Ukraine is capable to do that," he noted.

Kiev is holding "a campaign for the purpose of convincing administration authorities of the European Union that it is technologically impossible to supply oil to Slovakia via the territory of Ukraine," the prime minister noted. Fico took a critical look at the Brussels’ approach towards economic interests of Slovakia.

The European Commission gives preference to "national interests of Ukraine and not to interests of such EU member-states as Hungary and Slovakia, which is a very dangerous trend," Fico added.

Oil is not flowing over the Druzhba oil pipeline since January 27 of this year.