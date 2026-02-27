Pakistan-Russia relations see surge, senator says

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Pakistan and Russia are currently experiencing a surge in the development of their bilateral relations, said Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate's Committee on Defence.

"We are witnessing a surge, a very active phase in the development of ties between Russia and Pakistan," he said, speaking at the Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum.

Global power is shifting from the West to the East, marking a new reality where the West is losing its standing, the senator said. "The Asian century is dawning, driven by the rise of the Global South," Mushahid Hussain Syed said.

He believes that this represents a new perspective on the world, one that is fundamentally different from traditional Western approaches. The senator noted that the evolution of Russia-Pakistan relations is occurring within this broader context.