Hungary, Slovakia creating commission to study condition of Druzhba pipeline — Orban

BUDAPEST, February 27. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia are creating a joint commission that intends to travel to Ukraine to study the condition of the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced following a telephone conversation with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.

"The oil blockade has affected not only Hungary but also Slovakia. The Druzhba pipeline is blocked by [Vladimir] Zelensky and Ukraine. This is dangerous not only for Hungary but also for Slovakia," the Prime Minister said in a video address broadcast by the M1 television channel. According to him, "Zelensky claims that there are technical obstacles to resuming the pipeline's operation." However, according to information from Slovakia and Hungary, this is untrue. There are no technical obstacles and the pipeline is closed solely for political reasons.

"Therefore, Robert Fico and I advocate the creation of a joint investigative commission. The commission's task is to go to the scene and see the situation firsthand. Therefore, I call on Mr. Zelensky to allow this investigative commission to arrive and ensure the necessary conditions for its work," Orban stated.