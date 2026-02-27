China ready to offer mediation in Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict settlement — MFA

BEIJING, February 27. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to provide mediation efforts to resolve the escalating conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing.

"China has always acted as a mediator in the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan through its own channels and is ready to continue playing a constructive role in order to de-escalate tensions and stabilize relations between the parties," she said.

The diplomat also called on Kabul and Islamabad to "remain calm, exercise restraint, and return to resolving their current differences through dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible to prevent further escalation."

On the evening of February 26, fighting broke out again along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Kabul said it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Islamabad reported that more than 130 Afghan soldiers were killed and about 80 military vehicles destroyed during the Pakistani operations.