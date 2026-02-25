MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The European media have launched a campaign to promote Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief and now ambassador to the UK Valery Zaluzhny as an alternative to Vladimir Zelensky as head of the Kiev regime, Ukrainian newspaper Strana quoted analysts as saying.

It said that Der Spiegel, one of the most reputable European publications, presented a recent speech of the ex-commander-in-chief at an event in London, which was criticized in Ukraine, in "an extremely flattering" light. For instance, users of the Ukrainian social networks ridiculed Zaluzhny's English proficiency.

However, Der Spiegel in a story headlined The Man Zelensky Should Be Afraid Of presented his disagreements with the president in a favorable light for the ex-commander-in-chief, analysts said, according to Strana. They add "the European press praises Zaluzhny."

Rumors about possible presidential ambitions of Zaluzhny, who, according to experts, is strongly influenced by the British intelligence services, arise regularly in Ukraine. He is called one of Zelensky's most likely main rivals, and according to opinion polls, the ambassador still outstrips him. But Zaluzhny never comments on his political ambitions and always avoids this question.

However, he has recently made several high-profile statements in interviews with Western media. He accused Zelensky of the failure of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in 2023. Zaluzhny said that in 2022 Security Service officers broke into his headquarters and he had to threaten Zelensky's office that he would "call reinforcements to Kiev." Later, versions began to appear in Ukraine about possible attempts at his life with Zelensky's office behind them.

Rada deputy Mariana Bezuglaya said Zaluzhny had launched an election campaign.

Head of the Other Ukraine movement, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said that London was trying to impose someone it controls on Ukrainians actively creating an image of a hero and savior for Zaluzhny. Medvedchuk said that such a political reshuffling would not bring anything good to the Ukrainians.