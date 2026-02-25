BUDAPEST, February 25. /TASS/. Ukraine does not deserve to join the European Union as it has jeopardized the energy security of its member states, Hungary and Slovakia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in his address to Parliament on the issues of the Ukrainian conflict and relations between Budapest and Kiev.

"The European Union has no place for a country that endangered the energy security of EU member states on political grounds in an attempt to influence election results and help pro-Ukrainian authorities come to power in Hungary," the minister said, recalling that Ukraine blocked Russian oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline. Szijjarto noted that, according to the information at his disposal, there are currently "no technical obstacles" to resuming crude deliveries through the pipeline.

The joint countermeasures taken by Budapest and Bratislava will stay in effect until Kiev authorizes the transit of Russian oil, he emphasized. "We have halted shipments of diesel fuel to Ukraine and made it clear that no decisions in its favor will be made in Brussels until it restores oil transit to Hungary," the top diplomat said.

Szijjarto also stated that the Hungarian government opposes Ukraine’s accession to the EU as it will drag Europe into a direct military confrontation with Russia, severely damaging the European economy. In addition, Budapest believes that Kiev does not deserve to join the European bloc because it violates the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia and allows forced conscription.

Finally, according to the foreign minister, Ukraine cannot be admitted into the EU because it fails to meet the necessary political, economic and social requirements. "If the accession process is truly merit-based, we should point out that Ukraine has not achieved enough to become a member of the European Union," Szijjarto said.