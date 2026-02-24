Hungary to block EU decisions on Ukraine until energy crisis resolved — Orban

BUDAPEST, February 24. /TASS/. Budapest will not support EU decisions favoring Ukraine until Kiev stops trying to provoke an energy crisis in Hungary, according to a letter from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to European Council head Antonio Costa.

Earlier, Costa said he was concerned about Hungary's decision to block the allocation of a 90 billion euro "military loan" to Ukraine because Kiev has refused to resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Budapest believes that Kiev is acting solely for political reasons, trying to harm the current Hungarian government.

"The facts are undeniable: there are no technical obstacles to the resumption of oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline. All that is needed is a political decision by Ukraine," Orban wrote, posting a photocopy of the message on X.

"As you know, I am one of the most disciplined and consistent members of the European Council. I fully understand your concerns," Orban addressed Costa. "However, you have to see the absurdity of the situation: we make a decision that is financially beneficial for Ukraine, which I do not support, and then Ukraine provokes an energy crisis in Hungary, and you ask me to behave as if nothing had happened.

"It's impossible. I cannot support any decision that is favorable for Ukraine until the situation normalizes."

According to Hungary, oil has not been pumped through Druzhba since January 27. On February 15, Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow Russian crude to transit through the JANAF pipeline. It is assumed that it will be delivered to the Croatian port of Omisalj by sea.

The Hungarian government will provide 250,000 tons of oil from the state strategic reserves to the MOL refinery. They have enough supplies for three months.