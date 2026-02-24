European Commission to continue attempts to approve 20th package of sanctions

BRUSSELS, February 24. /TASS/. The European Commission will continue the attempts to approve the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions and 90 bln euro financing for Kiev, Commission Spokesperson Paula Pinho said.

"We are working on making sure that indeed all the leaders honor their commitments," she said, referring to non-approval of the 20th package of sanctions by all the EU member-states. "We continue to work towards an agreement on the 20th package of sanctions as we did for the past 19 packages," the spokesperson noted.

"We remain confident that this time again, for the 20th time, we will be able to deliver," she added.