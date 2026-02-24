International Stabilization Force to start working in Gaza soon — Board of Peace

DUBAI, February 24. /TASS/. The International Stabilization Force (ISF) could be deployed to the Gaza Strip within the next few days or weeks, Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace's high representative for Gaza, said.

"I think you'll see the beginning of the ISF start coming together in the coming days and weeks, with deployments on the ground," he told The National in an interview.

Last week, ISF Commander Major General Jasper Jeffers explained that Albania, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Morocco and the unrecognized Kosovo will send servicemen to the contingent. Egypt and Jordan will take on training policemen. According to the US general, up to 20,000 servicemen and 12,000 policemen will ensure the security of the Palestinian enclave in the future.

Earlier, Mladenov said that 2,000 Gazans had signed up to join the new Palestinian force. However, he told the newspaper that there are now "significantly more applicants," but he declined to give an updated figure. The recruits will undergo training in Egypt.

In October 2025, Israel and Hamas, with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first stage of the Gaza peace plan, after which a ceasefire took effect in the enclave. In accordance with the agreement, the Israeli forces withdrew to the so-called yellow line, retaining control over more than 50% of the enclave’s territory.

The second stage of the Gaza peace plan was announced on January 4 by US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. It presupposes the disarmament of Palestinian radicals, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, the deployment of an international stabilization force there, and the start of work by agencies managing Gaza.