Japan plans to deploy air defense missile units on Yonaguni Island near Taiwan in 2030

TOKYO, February 24. /TASS/. The Japanese government plans to deploy units equipped with medium-range Chu-SAM surface-to-air missile systems in fiscal year 2030 (from April 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031), Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a press conference.

"We plan to deploy units with medium-range surface-to-air missiles (Chu-SAM) at the Yonaguni training area and are currently carrying out the necessary work, including reviewing infrastructure requirements. The deployment schedule may change, but for now it is planned for fiscal year 2030," he said.

Yonaguni Island is located about 110 kilometers from Taiwan. A Japan Self-Defense Forces garrison was established there in 2016. Plans to deploy additional military assets in the region have repeatedly drawn criticism from Beijing.