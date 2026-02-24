US actions against Venezuela, Cuba constitute war crimes — analyst

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. The United States’ use of force against Venezuela and Cuba amounts to war crimes, US analyst and blogger Andrew Napolitano said in an interview with TASS, assessing Washington’s current policy toward Caracas and Havana.

"The blockades are war crimes. They are hurting those countries in terms of food and fuel and medication [supplies], and there's no lawful basis for them," he said, commenting on the situation around Venezuela and Cuba.

"But nothing seems to stop [US President Donald] Trump. Internally here, the Republicans are afraid of him. The Democrats don't have the votes in the Congress [for any substantial opposition], at least not till the year from now (meaning the next interim elections in November - TASS)," the analyst believes. Napolitano holds a law degree. From 1987 to 1995, he served as a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court and subsequently taught law at several US colleges.

In early January, Washington carried out a military operation aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and bringing him to the United States. The US administration announced that the United States would assume temporary control of Venezuela.

After the raid in Venezuela, US leadership repeatedly expressed the view that the state structure in Cuba could collapse. Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel stressed that Havana is not negotiating with Washington, except for technical contacts in the field of migration, but remains ready for serious and responsible dialogue. According to the president, such dialogue is possible "on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect, the principles of international law and mutual benefit, without interference in domestic affairs" and with the United States fully respecting Cuba’s independence.

On January 29, the White House signed a decree allowing Washington to impose customs duties on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba. The republic’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned these measures, which he said threaten the island nation with a "total blockade of fuel supplies," "violate all principles of international trade," and create "extreme conditions" for the Cuban people.