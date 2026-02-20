MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The name of Vladimir Zelensky appears more than 50 times in the case materials of the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia, including in the context of information about human trafficking, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the movement "Another Ukraine" and former leader of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" party, which is banned in the country, wrote in his op ed.

"Zelensky’s name is mentioned in the materials more than 50 times, including in the context of conversations about human trafficking and corruption in Ukraine," he noted.

Epstein was detained by law enforcement agencies in New York State on July 6, 2019. The prosecution stated that evidence existed showing he had organized visits by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old, to his Manhattan residence between 2002 and 2005. Epstein’s circle of friends and acquaintances included a significant number of current and former officials not only from the US but also from many other countries (including former heads of state), prominent entrepreneurs, and celebrities. The criminal prosecution of the financier was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019. Notably, Epstein’s acquaintances included the 42nd US President Bill Clinton and the current President Donald Trump, as well as the brother of British King Charles III, ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Furthermore, in correspondence from 2019 with Miroslav Lajcak, who was then serving as Slovak Foreign Minister, Epstein expressed doubts about Zelensky’s ability to govern the country.