Japan's prime minister ready for summit with Kim Jong Un

TOKYO, February 20. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi intends to secure the return of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korean intelligence in the 1970s during her tenure as prime minister, and is ready to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to achieve this, Takaichi stated in her inaugural policy speech to parliament.

"I am firmly determined to secure the return of all Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea during my time in office. We are working to achieve a breakthrough [on this issue], without ruling out any options, including holding a summit with [North Korean State Affairs Commission President] Kim Jong Un," she emphasized. At the same time, Takaichi once again criticized Pyongyang, accusing it of developing its missile and nuclear program, the threat from which to Japan, in her words, "has become even more serious and imminent."

Prime Minister Takaichi had expressed her readiness for direct talks with Kim Jong Un immediately after her first election at the end of last year. At that time, she also emphasized that Pyongyang had been immediately notified of the Japanese side's position.

The issue of abducted citizens is one of the most painful in relations between the two countries, which do not have diplomatic ties. In 2002, Pyongyang for the first time acknowledged the abduction of 13 Japanese citizens and allowed five of them to return home. The others were declared deceased, and remains were sent to their relatives, but their authenticity could not be confirmed. In May 2014, the two governments agreed to conduct a new investigation into the abductions of Japanese citizens, but the commission handling this was later dissolved on Pyongyang's initiative.

On March 26 last year, North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, stated that Pyongyang refuses any talks with Tokyo. She emphasized that her country is also not interested in holding a meeting between Kim Jong Un and Fumio Kishida, who was Japan's prime minister at the time, due to Tokyo's position on the issue of abducted citizens. Kim Yo Jong noted that Japan is trying to "call into question the sovereignty of the DPRK using expressions like 'nuclear and missile problems'." Furthermore, Kim Jong Un's sister reiterated that the issue of abducted Japanese citizens is settled, pointing out Tokyo's unwillingness to acknowledge Pyongyang's position.