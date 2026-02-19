BUDAPEST, February 19. /TASS/. The European Commission is acting more like a "Ukrainian Commission" by allowing Kiev to block the Druzhba pipeline, which is supposed to supply Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said assessing Brussels' actions.

He also noted that the Ukrainian authorities are violating agreements with EU leadership.

"Two EU members, Hungary and Slovakia, on one side, and a non-EU country, Ukraine, on the other. Ukraine is deliberately threatening the energy supplies of two EU countries for political reasons," the Foreign Minister said in an interview with the M1 television channel.

"Moreover, according to the current agreement between Ukraine and the EU, Ukrainians have no right to act like this, creating energy problems for EU members," Szijjarto stressed.

He also expressed bewilderment at Brussels's position, which remains silent regarding Kiev's actions against EU countries. According to him, "the European Commission today is more of a 'Ukrainian Commission' and represents Ukraine's interests even to the detriment of EU member states."

According to Hungarian data, oil has not flowed through the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. Budapest believes that Kiev is attempting to provoke an energy crisis in Hungary ahead of parliamentary elections to create difficulties for the current government and support the political opposition. Hungarian authorities have assured that they will ensure stable oil supplies and the availability of fuel at gas stations. Hungary has oil reserves sufficient to supply refineries for more than three months.

On February 15, Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude oil through the Adriatic Pipeline. It is expected that it will be delivered to the Croatian port of Omisalj by sea. Budapest believes this can be done in full compliance with EU regulations. The European Commission stated that its oil coordination group was to discuss the issue at its next meeting.