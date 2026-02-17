Swiss top diplomat attends opening of talks on Ukraine in Geneva

GENEVA, February 17. /TASS/. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was present at the opening of the trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Geneva as a representative of the host country.

Photos from the meeting show three delegations seated at a U-shaped table, with the Russian team on the right side, the Ukrainians on the left, and the Americans in the center. Cassis is seated beside the US negotiators. Russian, American, Swiss and Ukrainian flags were placed behind the table.

The majority of Ukrainian representatives are wearing suits. Unlike the Abu Dhabi consultations, this time the US party also chose formal attire and wore ties.

The negotiations began at 13:56 local time (12:56 GMT) at the InterContinental hotel. The Russian delegation is headed by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Earlier, a source told TASS that European officials sounded out the possibility of joining the Geneva talks, but they would not participate in the discussions.