G20 remains relevant platform for economic dialogue — presidential experts’ directorate

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) platform could be used to discuss the outlines of a new, better global economic system, head of the Russian Presidential Experts’ Directorate Denis Agafonov said at the Architecture of the Future: Russian Business on Key Multilateral Platforms integration forum held as part of the Russian Business Week.

"If we speak in broad terms about what the Group of Twenty is transforming into now, probably, if we look at the current situation, this is a platform that in general at least attempts to pool different areas, both the Global South and the Global West. It would probably be a suitable platform when and if the discussion arises about how the global economic system, a certain configuration, should look like, what new parameters should be determined," Agafonov said.

The G20 has through the years become mired in bureaucracy with ever more bodies being created under its aegis, leading some to posit that it is losing its efficiency.

"By the way, the current US presidency is in a rather tough position now, as it’s trying to go back to basics, so to speak, to focus exactly on matters of promoting growth. As some colleagues even joke, we await a new ‘Make G20 Great Again’ slogan, to bring the G20 back to what it once was. That’s why, firstly, I would not compare these two formats, the G20 and BRICS. Secondly, indeed, we in the majority of cases act from common and consolidated positions by the majority of BRICS countries. We are interacting," Agafonov added.