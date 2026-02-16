Several units placed on combat alert in Belarus as part of armed forces inspection

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. The command and several military units and formations of the Western Operational Command of the Belarusian Armed Forces are being placed on combat alert during an army inspection, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported.

"As part of the ongoing activities, mobilization resources are provided for the military units being inspected. The inspection will assess the level of combat and mobilization readiness, the ability of commanders to manage subordinate military units, and the condition of weapons, military, and special equipment," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that during the inspection, the reservists will be able to refresh their knowledge and skills. They will undergo combat training, including firearms and medical training.

"Particular attention during the inspection will be paid to improving the survivability of units in the face of active operations by sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the simulated enemy and unmanned aircraft," the Defense Ministry noted.

On January 16, a large-scale inspection was initiated under Belarusian President Lukashenko’s direct orders, with the president personally overseeing the process. On January 26, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that the armed forces had begun assessing the combat readiness of various units and formations. He clarified that the inspections conducted by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, which started on January 16, are separate from the presidential-led inspections — parallel efforts aimed at ensuring military preparedness. State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich told reporters.

On January 30, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich told reporters that "one phase of the snap inspection of the Armed Forces, conducted on the order of the president, has been completed. This stage included checking the combat readiness and combat capability of the 19th Separate Mechanized Brigade in fulfilling tasks according to its combat design. The inspection took place under challenging weather conditions — severe frost, snow, and freezing rain. This affected the progress of completing the assigned tasks and control exercises. However, the brigade’s personnel successfully fulfilled the task set by the president.," the BelTA news agency quoted Volfovich as saying.