Swiss Foreign Ministry confirms talks in Geneva next week

Spokesman Jonas Montani said the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs remains in contact with all parties

GENEVA, February 13. /TASS/. Switzerland, as the host country, will organize trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Geneva on February 17-18, the Foreign Ministry confirmed to TASS.

"The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) remains in contact with all parties and has consistently offered its good offices, an offer that was recently reiterated during exchanges held last week in Kiev and Moscow. In this context, Switzerland, in its capacity as host state, will host trilateral talks in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday between Russia, Ukraine and the United States," Spokesman Jonas Montani told TASS.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced the date and venue of the new round of talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine. According to him, the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The second round was held in the UAE capital on February 4-5. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow was maintaining a "polite silence" on the contacts in Abu Dhabi, as results-oriented talks prefer silence.

Europe's role in NATO leadership grows, with US maintaining its military presence — Rutte
According to the NATO chief, the US is committed to maintaining its nuclear and conventional military presence in Europe
Ukraine to receive $38 bln worth of Western weapons in 2026 — defense ministry
Among other things, the UK has pledged to allocate an additional $500 mln pounds for Ukraine’s air defenses
FACTBOX: What is known about arrest of former head of FESCO Group
The company is providing the necessary assistance to law enforcement agencies
Netanyahu believes conditions may be created for good deal with Iran
The Israeli PM stressed that he "expressed general skepticism regarding the nature of any agreement with Iran" during the meeting with the US President Donald Trump
US border agents down party balloons with laser, mistaking them for drug cartel drones
It turned out that the experimental laser system used by the military can, according to the publication, "pose serious risk to commercial aviation"
Russian president's press service uses AI — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov says some people are "afraid of new things" but will accept AI sooner or later
No US security guarantees for Kiev before peace deal with Moscow — Politico
According to the report, the territorial issue remains "the main sticking point" at the talks
EU leaders to shift to 'multi-speed Europe' model — Politico
This model would allow member states to voluntarily join further integration initiatives, leading to the creation of groups within the bloc based on their level of integration
Ukrtransnafta management not allowing to resume oil pumping via Druzhba
Ukrtransfta is technically ready to resume oil pumping via the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia
No Europeans at upcoming Geneva talks on Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that it will be a strictly trilateral format
Press review: Ukraine seeks EU accession in 2027 and Germany urges Russian energy return
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 13th
Germany faces volunteer shortfall for Lithuania brigade — Der Spiegel
So far, only 197 servicemen have volunteered to join the 203rd Tank Battalion of the required 414, the 122nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion managed to enlist only 181 of 640
Japan’s steps brought relations with Russia to point of no return — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that in Tokyo and other Japanese cities rallies were held on "the so-called Day of Northern Territories" on February 7, where claims to Russia’s Kuril Islands were raised
South Korea’s nuclear sub plans may increase tensions on Korean Peninsula — Russian envoy
Georgy Zinovyev argued that cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the United States on a project to build a nuclear submarine could, under certain circumstances, conflict with the Non-Proliferation Treaty
Russia’s Northern Fleet is very strong — German Defense Minister
The Russian Northern Fleet consists of more than 40 submarines and over 40 surface ships and boats
Five states' withdrawal from Ottawa Convention to weaken European security — diplomat
According to Gennady Gatilov, this move came as no surprise to the Russian side and wasn’t out of the ordinary
Russian lawmaker urges Rutte not to hurl threats at world's largest nuclear power
Leonid Slutsky emphasized the dangers of such rhetoric, noting that issuing such threats is profoundly reckless
Venezuela seeks to strengthen cooperation with US, become leading oil producer
Interim President Delcy Rodriguez says that the country welcomes US, other investors
Merkel presidential bid rumors unsettle Merz camp — Bild
Another source of concern for the German Chancellor’s entourage, according to the magazine, are Angela Merkel’s plans to play a more active role in the political and public life of the country
US secretly sends nearly 6,000 Starlink terminals to protesters in Iran — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the US Department of State has purchased approximately 7,000 Starlink terminals over the past few months, most of them in January
IIHF chief Luc Tardif calls for Russia's swift return to intl ice hockey
The decision would mean that "the world is getting a little better," Luc Tardif says
Russia to skip first Board of Peace meeting — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "work to formulate Moscow’s position on the Board of Peace is ongoing"
Rubio urges allies to rethink roles as global order shifts
The problem was mentioned in many private conversations between US officials and the allies, the secretary of state says
Another child reunites with family in Russia, commissioner says
Four boys and a girl aged between four and 15 will reunite with their families in Ukraine
Two camps have emerged in Europe regarding interaction with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that some continue to adhere to the previous approach, "completely short-sighted, irrational, and unreasonable"
Szijjarto accuses Zelensky of blocking oil supplies to Hungary via Druzhba pipeline
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, "Zelensky apparently believes he can put the current government in a difficult position during the upcoming parliamentary elections by disrupting the country’s energy supply"
Russia’s inexpensive drones prove effective against Baba-Yaga copters — security source
The drones are often destroyed in such attacks, but their cost is incomparable, differing by dozens of times
FACTBOX: What we know about upcoming round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva
The negotiations will be held between Russia, Ukraine and the United States
Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops also deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
Moscow Zoo celebrates 162nd anniversary
The Moscow Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Europe
France, Italy decline to pledge money in military aid to Kiev in 2026
France earlier suggested diverting the funds to projects developing the European defense industry, while the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has supported US initiatives toward peace in Ukraine
Ukraine may agree to withdraw from Donbass — The Atlantic
Vladimir Zelensky says basic questions in the security guarantee deal with the US "remain unsolved"
US, UK, French citizens see World War III coming — poll
The survey was also conducted in Germany and Canada
Arms race already underway regardless of New START situation — MP
Leonid Slutsky noted that the treaty did not cover the latest types of weapons, "including hypersonic weapons"
T-90S tanks contract with India boosts Russian tank industry revival — Rosoboronexport
The company added that India, for its part, has received advanced technologies and mastered the assembly of Russian tanks at domestic facilities
Ukrainian intel agent tortured by Kiev after saving elderly woman’s life
Sergey Mykhailov explained that the elderly woman’s rescue was used as a pretext for accusing him of sympathizing with Donbass residents
Polish company reports failure of subsea power cable to Sweden
The operator says does not suspect a "deliberate act" behind the malfunction
Venezuela's acting president calls on young people to fight for peace, democracy
Delcy Rodriguez also pledged to fund 400 production projects with youth participation
Russia to send batch of oil to Cuba as humanitarian aid — Russian embassy
Russia’s ministry of economic development has recommended Russian tourists refrain from visiting Cuba amid the "fuel emergency" in the country
Russia ready to drive hard bargain with US — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov added that Moscow is facing "extreme hostility from Europe which has become the main sponsor of the Kiev regime and a systemic opponent of Russia"
World enters new phase of open conflicts and wars — Merz
The German Chancellor emphasized the disintegration of the rules-based international order
FACTBOX: Fifty-eight Ukrainian drone strikes on southern Russia, casualties reported
Three people sustained injuries as a result of the Ukrainian drone strike in the Volgograd Region
Macron says talks with Putin unlikely in near future
France is "preparing the ground" for the conversation, the president has sent the diplomatic adviser to Moscow, he says
Destruction of Lasar Group plant deals serious blow to Ukraine's war effort — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the higher-ups within Lasar's Group, which has a broad network of industrial sites, has until now been "greatly favored by Kiev’s leadership, not least due to corruption-related interests"
Ukraine contact group agrees to deliver $35 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine — Healey
Moscow has repeatedly stated that sending more military aid to Ukraine delays a solution to the conflict
Two power plants damaged in Kiev — energy minister
Denis Shmygal expressed optimism that repairs could be completed within two days
US to redirect aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford from Caribbean Sea to Middle East — NYT
According to the report, the ship's crew has been notified that it will join the strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf
New round of negotiations on Ukraine to be held February 17-18 in Geneva — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Russian Battlegroup North specialists create new type of anti-UAV protection for artillery
The add-on protection system has already been successfully tested by artillery crews, and work is currently underway to improve it, taking into account feedback from soldiers on the front lines
Bank of Russia cuts key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 15.5% per annum
The regulator noted that it would assess the need for a further key rate cut at its upcoming meetings
Romania needs three to four years to meet euro adoption criteria, president says
Nicusor Dan says the country is yet to meet the deficit and debt indicators
Chilean president denounces blockade of Cuba as crime
Chile, Latin American states to support Cuba by donating to UNICEF, Gabriel Boric says
Russia’s Sarma MLRS serves as effective response to American HIMARS — expert
Ruslan Pukhov added that the Sarma is in line with the trend toward transforming artillery into high-precision weapons
3D printing equipment, new UAVs: Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup South
Andrey Belousov held a meeting at a command post of one of the Battlegroup South's units, listening to reports from commanders on the current situation in the area of responsibility and troop operations
Oil supplies to Slovakia over Druzhba pipeline suspended — Bloomberg
Slovakia has strategic reserves of oil and petroleum products for about ninety days, the ministry says
Rutte is engaging in verbal escalation, threatening Russia — legislator
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that Russia had repeatedly affirmed its non-aggressive stance toward European nations, criticizing NATO for allegedly exaggerating the so-called Russian threat to justify increased militarization and soaring defense budgets
EU imposes sanctions on Russian media amid shortcomings of local outlets — top lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that citizens of European countries "are tired of the hypocrisy and lies of their leaders"
Russia’s Pacific Fleet detachment of ships set out on mission in Asia-Pacific
As part of the upcoming activities, the corvettes and tanker will conduct a series of exercises in the region and make routine port calls at friendly nations
Moscow to return all historically Russian lands to their 'rightful home' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that linguistic, cultural and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev’s authority must be restored
MFA comments on Kiev’s attacks, Russians in Cuba, says Europe stalls settlement in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Western nations did not abandon their aspirations to "tear" Belarus away from Russia
So far, only Russia has allocated $1 billion to Palestine — Kremlin
"This fact is of great significance and should not be overlooked," Dmitry Peskov said
Russia delivers precision strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
French defense chief says Europe must ready itself for major war
Catherine Vautrin believes that preparing for such a conflict "is the best way to avoid it"
Foreign brands to eventually return to Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov says that Russia is interested in product diversity, investments
Arctic Council effectively blocked as West dismantles cooperation — Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko says NATO, EU "want to confront" Russia, China in the region
Russia to provide Cuba with material assistance — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that, while there is no immediate prospect of coordinated action within the BRICS alliance, various options remain on the table depending on how the situation evolves
UN envoy to Cyprus praises Russian peacekeepers for their work
The servicemen monitor the ceasefire line, the buffer zone, do intercommunal work, Khassim Diagne says
Israeli president says no decision yet on Netanyahu pardon request
The hearings of the prime minister's case have been postponed or cancelled since December 2024
US ramps up pressure on Ukraine to make concessions to Russia — newspaper
According to the paper, Ukraine seeks to ensure Western security guarantees before making any territorial concessions
Rubio plans to discuss halting imports of Russian energy resources with Hungary, Slovakia
These countries are "very cooperative" with the US, the official says
US patience running low as Zelensky tries to gain time — Russian senator
The authorities in Kiev repeatedly floated the idea of holding a referendum or a presidential election before they backtracked on those plans, citing a lack of sufficient funds to hold them, Igor Kastyukevich maintained
Russia’s T-90 tank beat out Ukraine’s T-84 for 2001 India contract — expert
According to Alexander Nozdrachev, Russia's key advantage was that it offered not just to supply tanks, but also to transfer technology
Informal meeting of EU countries ends in failure — Politico
Only 19 of the 27 community countries were invited to the meeting
Russia holds about 20% of global DFA market — Alfa-Bank CEO
$129.5 bln is the global volume of the DFA market
Two Israeli nationals violate border with Lebanon, army says
IDF troops were dispatched to the scene, located the civilians, and returned them safely to Israeli territory
Another Ukrainian barred from wearing ‘propaganda’ helmet at 2026 Olympics
This is the third reported case of Ukrainian athletes attempting to use provocative sports gear during the ongoing Olympics.
Senior Russian senator meets with Iranian ambassador
Konstantin Kosachev expressed support and solidarity with the people of the republick
Russia wouldn’t want US tariffs over aid to Cuba, but trade is at zero anyway — Kremlin
The US administration announced its intention to impose proportional import duties on goods from countries that dare to supply Cuba with fuel
Lavrov tells US to keep out of regions that don't concern it
The foreign minister stressed that despite Washington's statements that its only area of interest is the Western Hemisphere, the US is actually "working hard to push its interests" in other regions too
NATO chief says it is up to US to build dialogue with Russia
Mark Rutte emphasized that the US was "constantly updating" Europe on the peace process
US to unveil Gaza reconstruction plan at upcoming Board of Peace meeting — agency
US officials say President Donald Trump likely to announce a "multi-billion-dollar fund"
Press review: Putin and Lukashenko miss Board of Peace meeting as EU pushes nuclear talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 12th
Maduro innocent, remains Venezuela’s legitimate leader — authorized president
Delcy Rodriguez added that she is fulfilling the presidential duties in strict compliance with the constitution of Venezuela
EU should be at negotiating table with Russia to discuss European security — Macron
According to the French leader, "all of this needs to be prepared at the European level, in order to be ready for a discussion when the time comes"
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
UN not yet invited to Board of Peace meeting in Washington — official
Stephane Dujarric says Ramiz Alakbarov may coordinate UN, Board of Peace cooperation
FACTBOX: What is known about growth of Russia's foreign debt to over $60 bln
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier that Russia's national debt is one of the lowest among major developed countries
Russia pushes Ukrainian troops out of two towns in Zaporozhye Region — military expert
Andrey Marochko says that the servicemen are clearing the territories of the towns
Trump says he will talk to Iran as long as he likes
US President also said that a deal could be achieved over the next month
Belgorod Region hit hard in most recent attack by Ukraine — Russian deputy PM
Additional financial and organizational support measures will be provided to the region
Advanced Sarma MLRS becomes major attraction of Russia’s exposition at Saudi arms show
The Sarma MLRS was demonstrated jointly with the Supercam S350 UAV and the Planshet-A automated artillery fire control system mounted on the Atlet armored platform
Dismantling non-proliferation system serves US nuclear dominance — newspaper
According to the publication, the steps taken by Washington point to "a significant shift in its nuclear policy" and could "threaten to reignite a nuclear arms race that the world can ill afford"
Zelensky exploits Western media rumors to mock US — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk believes that such actions put the American president in an awkward position
Kremlin explains why Geneva was chosen to host next round of talks on Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov noted that everybody found it reasonable and convenient
Russia’s first high-speed train to be tested in 2027
The test site will be the route segment from Zelenograd to Tver
US’ potential nuclear tests will trigger chain reaction, warns senior Russian MP
Russia has repeatedly said that it will remain committed to the ban on nuclear tests as long as other parties comply with it, Leonid Slutsky said
US businesses to receive no security guarantees for activities in Venezuela — energy sec
Chris Wright says today's environment for business in the country is "meaningfully better" than two months ago
Iranian satellite Jam-e Jam 1 enters orbit by Russian Proton-M launch system
According to the state newswire, Jam-e Jam 1 is the first Iran's public broadcasting geostationary satellite
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup South
According to the Defense Ministry, Battlegroup Commander Lieutenant General Sergey Medvedev reported to the defense chief on the progress of offensive operations by the battlegroup’s forces
Trump may abandon Ukraine settlement in coming weeks — magazine
The US president is trying to concentrate on the upcoming midterm elections in the Congress
Russia to respond to potential deployment of US long-range missile in Germany — diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the issue of missile deployment in Germany
