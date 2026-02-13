Swiss Foreign Ministry confirms talks in Geneva next week

GENEVA, February 13. /TASS/. Switzerland, as the host country, will organize trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Geneva on February 17-18, the Foreign Ministry confirmed to TASS.

"The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) remains in contact with all parties and has consistently offered its good offices, an offer that was recently reiterated during exchanges held last week in Kiev and Moscow. In this context, Switzerland, in its capacity as host state, will host trilateral talks in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday between Russia, Ukraine and the United States," Spokesman Jonas Montani told TASS.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced the date and venue of the new round of talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine. According to him, the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The second round was held in the UAE capital on February 4-5. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow was maintaining a "polite silence" on the contacts in Abu Dhabi, as results-oriented talks prefer silence.