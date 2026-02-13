Germany, Ukraine sign defense cooperation deal in Munich

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Kiev and Berlin have signed defense agreements on integrating Ukrainian instructors into German training centers and establishing joint production facilities, a statement posted on Vladimir Zelensky’s official website reads.

"Several documents were signed. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrey Sibiga and Minister of Defense of Germany Boris Pistorius signed an agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Federal Ministry of Defense of Germany on the integration of Ukrainian instructors into the training institutions and combat training centers of the German Army. In addition, three memoranda on establishing joint ventures were concluded, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding between Ukrainian Defense Industry and SAAB," the statement says.

On Friday, Zelensky arrived in Munich, where he met with Pistorius, as well as the leadership and staff of the first Ukrainian-German joint venture, Quantum Frontline Industries, which produces drones for the Ukrainian army. This year, Ukraine will receive the first 10,000 drones manufactured at this facility. Quantum Frontline Industries is the first serial production of Ukrainian unmanned systems in Europe. It operates within the framework of German-Ukrainian government cooperation under the Build with Ukraine initiative and is funded by a dedicated German task force. By the end of 2026, Ukraine plans to open ten similar drone production facilities in Europe, according to Zelensky’s website.