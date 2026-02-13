Top Ukrainian diplomat points to progress in peace efforts following Abu Dhabi talks

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Progress was achieved in talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict following the recent consultations in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga told the Novosti Live TV channel.

"I believe that progress was achieved after two rounds of trilateral consultations in Abu Dhabi. <...> The main thing is to obtain results," he noted.

The Emirati capital held the second round of trilateral talks on February 4-5. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff announced after the meeting that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. The first round of consultations was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Russia’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks would be held in Geneva. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead Russia’s delegation.