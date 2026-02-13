Merz acknowledges schism in relations between US, Europe

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for re-setting relations between Europe and the United States to bridge the gap between them.

"Let me start with an uncomfortable truth: there is a rift in relations between Europe and the United States," he said at the Munich Security Conference. He pointed out that US Vice President JD Vance "very openly stated" this at last year's security conference.

"If we want our partnership to have a future, we need to give it a jumpstart, imbue it with new meaning," Merz said, adding that the United States also depends on its NATO partners. "In the age of superpowers, the United States also depends on this trust. Even they will ultimately reach the limits of their might if they act alone," he warned.