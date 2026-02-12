US first lady helped children reunite with families in Russia, Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. The White House reported that US first lady Melania Trump helped another group of children to reunite with their families in Russia and Ukraine.

"United States First Lady Melania Trump successfully united Russian and Ukrainian children with their families today. For the third time, the US First Lady has helped facilitate the return of children to their families after they were separated because of the regional conflict," the White House said in a statement.

Earlier, Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said on Telegram that she helped one child to reunite with his family in Russia and five more kids - with their families in Ukraine.