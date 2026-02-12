French Foreign Ministry official visits Minsk in early February — diplomatic agency

MINSK, February 12. /TASS/. At the invitation of the Belarusian side, Brice Roquefeuil, a representative of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, visited Minsk on February 5 and 6 and met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Igor Sekreta, Press Secretary of the Belarusian diplomatic agency Ruslan Varankov confirmed to TASS.

"We confirm that Brice Roquefeuil, Director of the Continental Europe Department at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, was in Minsk on February 5 and 6 at the invitation of the Belarusian side," he said.

Varankov added that the French official held a meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus. "The Belarusian side maintains regular working contacts both with France and with other Western states," the press secretary noted.