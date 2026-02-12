Belarus to export several modernization kits for Pechora SAM system

MINSK, February 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry has carried out the first combat launches of the modernized Pechora SAM system on the territory of an unnamed foreign nation that ordered the kit, the press service of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus reported.

"The first combat launches of the Pechora surface-to-air missile system, modernized with the direct participation of Alevkurp JSC, has been successfully conducted at another foreign customer’s site," the statement reads.

During the firing tests, the modernized Pechora surface-to-air missile system engaged small, low-flying targets – aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. All aerial targets were destroyed. "The modernization kit is a set of electronic devices and modules installed on the air defense system during its modernization." The devices in the kit are integrated with each other and with equipment that is not replaced during the upgrade, forming a unified digital information processing system," the State Authority added.

It said that the upgrade has significantly increased the detection radius, target engagement range and altitude, the system's jamming immunity, and other parameters. "The Pechora surface-to-air missile system now has the same specs as the Pechora-2BM air defense system. And, importantly, thanks to the upgrade, the service life of the equipment has been significantly extended," the State Authority for Military Industry added. "The successful firing tests and delivery of the system allow us to say that Alevkurp JSC has added another reliable partner to its supply chain. An agreement has already been reached with a foreign customer on the supply of several upgrade kits, as well as on the expansion of cooperation areas," the press service reported.

The Pechora-2BM surface-to-air missile system is designed to destroy manned and unmanned airborne enemy craft at short and medium ranges, on head-on, lead-collision, and pursuit courses, targets flying at low, medium, and high altitudes, in simple and dense jamming environments within the SAM's kill zones.