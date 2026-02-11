Netanyahu officially joins Board of Peace during meeting with Rubio

TEL AVIV, February 11. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially joined the Board of Peace established to administer the Gaza Strip after the war, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu signed the document in Washington in the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the office said. The signing took place ahead of the prime minister’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board, created as part of a peace settlement in the Gaza Strip, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Washington later said that additional states had joined the organization. The Board of Peace was established under an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern Gaza and is also expected to address the prevention and resolution of conflicts in other regions.