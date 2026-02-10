Greenland scandal makes Europe rethink relations with US — EU official

BRUSSELS, February 10. /TASS/. Europe’s approach to relations with the US has drastically changed after the Greenland scandal, resulting in a "change in mindset" and intensifying negative sentiments in various countries, Politico reported, citing an EU official.

"We’re forced to adopt a violent approach in our relationship with the US administration," he told the newspaper. Europeans understand that Washington increasingly views Europe not as an ally, but as a rival. "It has completely changed from the times when there was cooperation between us, now we’re in a power struggle," the official added.

Amid disagreements over Greenland, Washington's rhetoric downplaying the role of Western European countries in the military campaign in Afghanistan and other steps further exacerbated bilateral relations. Such signals show a "lack of respect for Europe," another senior European official said. However, the White House officials "just can’t seem to help themselves from sending [these signals] again and again," the source went on to tell Politico on condition of anonymity.

On January 31, the US administration announced the start of negotiations on the future ownership of Greenland and expressed hope that a deal beneficial to both the US and Europe would be reached. Washington stated that many of the terms had already been agreed upon. White House chief Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the US. During his first presidential term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.