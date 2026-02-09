Potential removal of highly-enriched uranium to third countries not raise at Iran-US talks

TEHRAN, February 9. /TASS/. The issue of removing highly-enriched uranium from Iran to third countries was not raised at the talks with the United States, Vice President and chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said.

"This issue was not discussed at the talks," he told reporters, as cited by the Tasnim news agency.

A new round of talks between Iran and the US on settling the crisis over Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 6 in the Omani capital. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.