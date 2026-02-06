OSCE chairman urges to resume diplomatic efforts on Ukraine

VIENNA, February 6. /TASS/. The current chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, called for revival of political dialogue on the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict following the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"Diplomatic efforts towards a negotiated solution must be renewed to ease civilian suffering, and international humanitarian law must be respected at all times," the OSCE’s press service quoted him as saying. Cassis also recalled the responsibility of all OSCE participating states to "to keep channels open for discussions on future stability and cooperative security."

The top diplomat said the purpose of his visit to Moscow was to "present the tools of the OSCE" that could "support a negotiated settlement and its implementation on the ground."