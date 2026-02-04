Netherlands militarizes in push for greater NATO role — Russian embassy

THE HAGUE, February 4. /TASS/. Russia is aware of plans by the new ruling coalition of the Netherlands to expand the powers of the special services and increase military and cyber capabilities as part of a bid to strengthen the kingdom's position in NATO, a source in the Russian embassy in the Hague said.

"We consider the intentions of the new Dutch authorities to expand the powers of the special services, and to increase the military and cyber capabilities under the pretext of countering the Russian threat as a continuation of the course towards accelerated militarization and strengthening the kingdom's role in NATO's military infrastructure in Europe," the source told TASS, commenting on the platform of the new ruling coalition, which calls Russia a "key security threat."

The coalition agreement was presented on January 30 by the leaders of the political forces forming the government - the left-liberal Democrats 66 party, the Christian democrats and the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy. It notes that the new coalition plans to allocate three billion euros annually to support Ukraine over the next three years, and also seeks to increase military spending to the 3.5% target set by NATO.