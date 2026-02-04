Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to maintain dialogue toward normalization of Yerevan-Baku ties

YEREVAN, February 4. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed to keep up contacts toward a normalization of bilateral relations as the two leaders met in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the Armenian government said in a statement.

"The Armenian prime minister and the Azerbaijani president confirmed their readiness to continue working toward further strengthening peace and stability between the two countries and agreed to maintain contacts to support the process of normalizing bilateral ties," the statement reads.

Aliyev and Pashinyan also emphasized the importance of supporting and developing the positive momentum in the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a bilateral basis. The two sides commended the progress made in implementing agreements from a "peace summit" in Washington on August 8, 2025, attended by US President Donald Trump.

Following the August 8 trilateral meeting with Trump, Pashinyan and Aliyev signed a joint declaration on the establishment of peace between Baku and Yerevan and on improving connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan autonomy through Armenia. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."