Armenian PM, Azerbaijani leader discuss implementation of Trump Route in Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, February 4. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) at a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Armenian government said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev discussed the implementation of the TRIPP initiative and other infrastructure projects," the statement reads.

On January 14, the Armenian Foreign Ministry unveiled a framework agreement signed between Armenia and the United States toward the implementation of the TRIPP project. Among other things, the document announced the establishment of TRIPP Development Company. The business will be responsible for the development of the TRIPP and is expected to be granted the right to development for an initial term of 49 years. Armenia is set to offer the United States a 74% share in TRIPP Development Company and hold itself the remaining 26%. This cooperation is expected to be extended for a 50-year term.