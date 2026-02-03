Majority of Danes see US as more enemy than ally, poll reveals

STOCKHOLM, February 3. /TASS/. Only 17% of Denmark’s citizens regard the United States as an ally country, while 60% see the US as an enemy, an Epinion poll commissioned for Danmarks Radio revealed.

This view of the US, driven by President Donald Trump’s statements about Washington’s need to control the Danish-owned island of Greenland, is shared by respondents across all political and age groups.

The poll, which involved 1,053 people, took place on January 21-28.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. Even during his first term as head of state, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller earlier questioned Denmark's right to control the island.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.