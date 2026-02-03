Armed attack on Iran fraught with global disaster, warns Turkish politician

ANKARA, February 3. /TASS/. Washington’s potential attack on Iran and a subsequent change of regime there could create new devastating global conflicts, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ally in the ruling alliance, said.

"The United States’ intervention with the use of weapons and force, its aggressive demands rooted in exploitation and expansion have reached a point where they call into question the sovereign equality of independent states. After Venezuela, the United States’ Israel-instigated potential military operation against Iran constitutes a fundamental threat that will have a devastating impact not only on Iran and our region, but also on the whole of the world," he said at the country’s parliament.

"A scenario involving a forceful change of Iranian leaders for supposedly moderate, but in fact puppet leaders, would have a range of extremely serious consequences," he said. "This is an open invitation to disaster. A US attack on Iran would be an unacceptable act of imperialist vandalism. No country has the right or authority to do so. The start of military operations against Iran would trigger a chain reaction of insurmountable problems. Iran's plunging into a conflict after [the ongoing conflict between] Russia and Ukraine would mean that nightmare scenarios would become a reality, and the atmosphere of war and conflict would take on a global scale."

He warned that any puppet government imposed on Iran would be "illegitimate and immoral." "The only force that can effectively decide and ensure the future of Iran and other sovereign and independent states is the dignity and will of their own peoples. Our region will not survive another war," Bahceli emphasized.

Trump said on January 26 that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons.