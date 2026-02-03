Trump crossed red line with his approach on Greenland — top Finnish diplomat

BERLIN, February 3. /TASS/. Europe can still trust the US, but American President Donald Trump crossed a red line with his actions in the situation with Greenland, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

"Yes, we can trust Donald Trump and the US, first and foremost. I am convinced we can. However, if we examine recent US documents, such as the National Defense Strategy, we see no indication that the US is distancing itself from NATO or questioning NATO Article 5 on collective defense," she told Germany’s RND news outlet in an interview.

"But it's true that Trump has certainly crossed a red line with his actions regarding Greenland," the top diplomat noted. At the same time, she expressed hope that talks between Denmark, Greenland, and the US would yield positive results and that the conflict would never escalate again. "However, it is evident that, in the future, the Arctic must be the primary focus of NATO’s attention. This serves European interests, particularly Finland's," Valtonen concluded.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. On January 31, 2026, Trump announced the start of talks on Greenland’s ownership and expressed hope of reaching a deal that would benefit the US and Europe. According to the US leader, many points have already been coordinated.

Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.