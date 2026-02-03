Trump unwilling to strike Iran — Axios quotes officials

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not want to strike Iran, Axios reported quoting sources in the Washington administration.

A senior US official said Trump "really does not want to do it."

The official said that in June, when the United States attacked the Islamic republic, Trump saw Tehran's nuclear program as "a legitimate, imminent threat," but "he does not feel that way here."

Three more officials said they don't believe there's any justification for a military operation now. One official of the US administration said that most of Trump's inner circle is against the move too. Another Axios source added that launching an operation against Iran now would only undermine the goals of the current American leadership in the region and foreign policy in general.

Israel, on the other hand, is very pro-US operation in Iran. According to Axios, a string of Israeli spies and generals, including Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, have visited Washington in recent days. Zamir briefed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine on Israel’s offensive and defensive plans in case of war with Iran.

"It's safe to say that nothing came out of that meeting to change his or the president's mind on attacking Iran," a US official said, referring to Caine and Trump. "It's really the Israelis who want a strike. The president is just not there."

However, Axios says that due to the increased presence of American forces in the Middle East, the military action plans under discussion "have grown much more ambitious."

Earlier, Axios reported that Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on February 6 in Istanbul to discuss a possible nuclear deal. A TASS source said that the potential meeting has not yet received an official status, but work is underway.