Venezuela to continue cooperation with Russia in all areas — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Despite US statements, Venezuela will continue to cooperate with Russia in all areas, Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez told reporters.

"I will answer just as Authorized President Delcy Rodriguez did. No foreign government can run Venezuela. All decisions in Venezuela are made by Venezuelans. We have a sovereign government, and we have the right to establish relations [with other countries]. We have the right to cooperate with any country in the world without any foreign government imposing its will on us. Thus, Venezuela will continue to cooperate with all countries, including Russia, in all spheres," the diplomat noted.

Earlier, ABC News reported, citing sources, that the US is demanding that Venezuela sever its economic ties with Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba in exchange for stepping up oil production.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they faced charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s authorized president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.